More trouble for Prince Harry? African charity, helmed by Meghan Markle's husband, admits human rights abuse

African Parks, a charity linked to Prince Harry, has admitted that its rangers committed human rights abuses in Congo-Brazzaville, the BBC reported.

Prince Harry has been part of African Parks since 2016. After six years as president, Meghan Markle's husband joined its Board of Directors in 2023. The BBC has asked the Duke of Sussex for a comment on the current situation.

African Parks, based in Johannesburg, is a major conservation group managing 23 protected areas across 13 African countries. It’s supported by powerful donors and receives over $500,000 ( ₹4.2 crore) in funding annually.

Allegations against rangers Baka community members earlier made serious allegations. According to them, rangers allegedly beat, waterboarded and raped locals to keep them out of their ancestral forest, now a conservation area.

African Parks did order a review. However, the full report has not been shared publicly. Instead, a brief statement confirmed that abuse had taken place in Odzala-Kokoua National Park. It gave no specific details.

UK law firm Omnia Strategy LLP led an investigation into abuse claims at Odzala-Kokoua Park. However, it shared findings only with African Parks, not the public. This raised concerns over transparency.

Omnia’s statement confirmed the probe had begun in December 2023 but gave no details. The BBC asked both Omnia and involved barristers for the report, but they refused to comment.

African Parks Survival International told the BBC that African Parks had promised more reports, staff and rules. Nevertheless, these steps have not stopped serious human rights abuses over the past decade.

“There is no reason to believe they will do so now,” it told the publication.

It said African Parks had known about these problems since 2013. African Parks said they tried to contact Survival for more details when the claims came out in 2024.

However, Survival refused to cooperate as it wanted to protect local sources from harm. African Parks said they had improved their safety steps over the last five years, especially in Odzala-Kokoua National Park.

It added an anthropologist to support Baka communities and partnered with local human rights groups. It also promised to do an independent human rights check.

Survival has criticised African Parks for not sharing the results of their investigation. It has also informed Prince Harry about the reported abuse of the Baka people.

More trouble for Prince Harry? This adds to the list of disturbing news connected to Prince Harry in recent times. Another African charity, helmed by the Duke, has been in trouble.