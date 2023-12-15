More Trouble for Ukraine: Doors closing for Zelenskyy as West battles war fatigue
The US and European nations, marked with their domestic political consideration, are struggling to balance between the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas war at the same time and as the civilian death toll mounts in Gaza, the balance is shifting
Ukraine has been fighting against invading Russian forces for almost two years now. The Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led regime displayed extreme grit and determination in what everybody thought would be a short war, at the end of which Vladimir Putin would conquer Kyiv hiding behind the garb of NATO's expansionist adventures. But, Ukraine backed by the US and European nations hit back strongly and the war has now entered a slow phase where Russia is gaining and losing some regions every day.