More US inflation pressure to come from seniors’ income boost

The annual social-security adjustment is made to ensure payments to seniors keep up with the cost of living. It’s based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ index of prices paid by urban wage earners and clerical workers, which jumped in June by 6.1% from a year earlier, the fastest since 2008. The adjustment is finalized in October, and is based on cost increases for 2021 so it could still fluctuate.

