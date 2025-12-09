More US tariffs on the way? Donald Trump says he may impose duty on Indian rice imports — What this means

US President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that he might impose tariffs on Indian rice, as New Delhi and Washington DC continue their trade talks without any major breakthrough.

Speaking in a meeting at the White House, Trump expressed interest to introduce new tariffs on agricultural imports, particularly Indian rice and fertiliser from Canada.

Trump unveiled a $12 billion fresh aid to farmers of America, some of whom complained that cheaper imports were making it difficult for their products to compete in the US markets.

“Why is India allowed to do that (dumping rice into the US)? They have to pay tariffs. Do they have an exemption on rice,” the US President asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

To this, Bessent replied, “No, sir. We're still working on their trade deal.”