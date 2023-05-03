Morgan Stanley layoff fresh round may see 3,000 job cuts2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:45 AM IST
The fresh round of job cuts is likely to happen by the end of this quarter.
Morgan Stanley is planning to lay off around 3,000 employees from the global workforce amid recession fears. The fresh round of job cuts is likely to happen by the end of this quarter. This would amount to roughly 5% of staff excluding financial advisers and personnel supporting them within the wealth management division. Currently, the banking and trading group employs about 82,000 people.
