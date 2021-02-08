OPEN APP
Morocco has experienced heavy rains in recent weeks, after a long period of drought (Representative image). (AFP)
Morocco has experienced heavy rains in recent weeks, after a long period of drought (Representative image). (AFP)

Morocco: At least 24 killed after heavy rain floods underground illegal factory

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 07:58 PM IST Agencies

  • Rescue workers recovered 24 bodies from the property and rescued 10 survivors who were taken to hospital

A flood killed at least 24 people in an illegal textile factory in a villa basement in the Moroccan city of Tangier, authorities said on Monday, adding that 10 people had been rescued.

Rescue workers recovered 24 bodies from the property and rescued 10 survivors who were taken to hospital, the MAP agency said citing local authorities. A search of the premises was continuing.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been in the building at the time, but authorities said rescue operations were continuing and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident had been launched.

Local media outlets indicated at least some of the victims may have been electrocuted as the incoming water interfered with power facilities, but there was no immediate confirmation of those reports.

Morocco has experienced heavy rains in recent weeks, after a long period of drought.

Morocco's informal labour sector represents about a fifth of non-agricultural economic activity and labourers are often prey to unsafe working conditions.

In early January, the inclement weather caused several dilapidated buildings to collapse in Casablanca, the country's economic capital, causing at least four deaths, according to local media.

Poorly maintained drainage systems often exacerbate flooding in cities.

Fifty people died in floods in 2014 caused by heavy rains in the south of Morocco.

