Morocco earthquake: 8-year-old year old boy loses life while having dinner with father1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 08:55 AM IST
An 8-year-old boy dies while having dinner with his father during the Morocco earthquake; family left destitute.
An 8-year-old boy who was having dinner with his father lost his life during the Morocco earthquake. The boy Marouane Henna was telling his father Hamid Ben Henna about the items he would need for the upcoming school year when the earthquake struck.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message