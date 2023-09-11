An 8-year-old boy dies while having dinner with his father during the Morocco earthquake; family left destitute.

An 8-year-old boy who was having dinner with his father lost his life during the Morocco earthquake. The boy Marouane Henna was telling his father Hamid Ben Henna about the items he would need for the upcoming school year when the earthquake struck.

Ben Henna, his wife Amina, small daughter Meryem and other son Mouad made out of the house into the alleyway but Marouane could not make it.

Morocco earthquake: Survivors struggle for food, water, shelter; seek aid as death toll rises passes 2,100

Body of the 8-year-old was recovered on the next day after the Ben Henna's arrived from Casablanca to help lift the rubble and the little boy was buried on Saturday morning.

This is Morocco's deadliest earthquake since 1960 when an estimated 12,000 lives were lost. The earthquake's epicentre was located 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech, a city renowned for its historical and architectural treasures. The Moroccan government has set up a fund for those affected by the disaster and is providing relief in the form of water, food, tents, and blankets.

According to the Reuters report, the Henna family is not only grieving but also destitute with all their belongings lying in the wreckage of their fallen house. The family is sleeping outside in bitter cold for the third night in a row and their three-wheeler moped which served as the source of livelihood is buried in the fallen debris and no longer workss.

The family still own a donkey and a goat but the animal was buried in a collapsed storeroom. Meanwhile, the animals can't be buried either since the meat cannot be refrigerated.

