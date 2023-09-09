Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an earthquake in Morocco and offered all possible assistance to it in this difficult time. A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night killed at least 632 people.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco." “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," the Prime Minister added.

People fled their homes in panic after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Morocco late on Friday. The quake caused damage to buildings and power cuts. The quake hit 44 miles (71 kilometers) southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometers at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT), the US Geological Survey said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), with shaking that lasted several seconds.

Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale while the US agency reported a magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

The Variations in early measurements are common, although either reading would be Morocco's strongest in years. Earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa. In 1960, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths.

In 2004, at least 628 people were killed and 926 injured when a quake hit Al Hoceima in northeastern Morocco.

The 1980, 7.3-magnitude El Asnam earthquake in neighbouring Algeria was one of the largest and most destructive earthquakes in recent history. It killed 2,500 people and left at least 300,000 homeless.