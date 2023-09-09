comScore
Morocco earthquake kills at least 93, causes widespread damage and panic
Morocco earthquake news: People fled their homes in panic after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Morocco late on Friday. The quake caused damage to buildings and power cuts. The quake hit 44 miles (71 kilometres) southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometers at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT), the US Geological Survey said. As per the Spectator, the Morocco earthquake has killed at least 93 people so far and dozens are wounded.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), with shaking that lasted several seconds.

Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale while the US agency reported a magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

Moroccans posted videos showing some buildings turned to rubble and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech damaged. Tourists and others posted videos of people evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 07:26 AM IST
