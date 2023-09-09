Morocco Earthquake LIVE news: A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night killed at least 296 people, the country's Interior Ministry said. Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged. The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 pm, with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The US agency reported a magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.
Morocco Earthquake LIVE news: View of a damaged car and debris from the earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco September 9, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video. (Image: Al Oula TV/Handout via Reuters)
Morocco Earthquake LIVE news: Abdelhak El Amrani, a 33-year-old in Marrakesh, told AFP by telephone, “We felt a very violent tremor, and I realised it was an earthquake." "I could see buildings moving. We don't necessarily have the reflexes for this type of situation. Then I went outside and there were a lot of people there. People were all in shock and panic. The children were crying and the parents were distraught."
Morocco Earthquake LIVE news: Variations in early measurements are common, although either reading would be Morocco's strongest in years. Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.
The quake hit 44 miles (71 kilometres) southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometers at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT), the US Geological Survey said.
Morocco Earthquake LIVE news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Morocco earthquake. As per the country's Interior Ministry, the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night killed at least 296 people. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."
