Mortal remains of Pope Francis on display in Chapel of Casa Santa Marta | In Pics

The mortal remains of Pope Francis are on display in repose at the Chapel of Casa Santa Marta, with Swiss Guards standing vigil on either side. The 88-year-old pontiff passed away unexpectedly on Monday following a stroke and cardiac arrest, according to the Vatican.

His death marks the end of a tumultuous papacy during which he often challenged conservative factions and strongly advocated for the poor and marginalised.

The Vatican on Tuesday released photographs of Francis dressed in his vestments and laid in a wooden coffin in the chapel of the Santa Marta residence, where he lived during his 12-year papacy. Swiss Guards stand on either side of the casket.

Watch:

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, stands near the body of Pope Francis, placed in an open casket during the rite of the declaration of death in Santa Marta residence at the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A rosary is seen as the body of Pope Francis is placed in an open casket during the rite of the declaration of death in Santa Marta residence at the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REFILE - CORRECTING DATE

The body of Pope Francis is placed in an open casket during the rite of the declaration of death in Santa Marta residence at the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REFILE - CORRECTING DATE

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB The body of Pope Francis is placed in an open casket during the rite of the declaration of death in Santa Marta residence at the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REFILE - CORRECTING DATE

All cardinals currently in Rome were invited to meet at the Vatican at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT), where they were expected to make funeral plans, Reuters reported.

"We are now called on to discuss the organisation. We'll see what comes next," said Italian Cardinal Fernando Filoni as he entered the first Congregation of Cardinals at the Vatican.

"The most important thing is prayer. Let us accompany the pope with our prayers," Filoni told reporters.

In a departure from tradition, Pope Francis stated in his final testament—released on Monday—that he wished to be buried in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, rather than the customary resting place of St. Peter's Basilica.

In the days leading up to the election of a new pope, the College of Cardinals will also meet to oversee the daily affairs of the Church.

The conclave to elect the next pope is expected to begin no earlier than May 6, as it typically takes place 15 to 20 days after a pontiff's death. A total of 135 cardinals are eligible to cast their votes in this highly confidential process, which can last for several days.