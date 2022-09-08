Mortgage rates in US jump to 5.89%, highest level since 20081 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 08:28 PM IST
Mortgage rates in the US climbed for the third week in a row reaching 5.89% from 5.66% last week, highest level since 2008
Mortgage rates in the US climbed for the third week in a row reaching 5.89% from 5.66% last week, highest level since 2008
Listen to this article
Mortgage rates in the US climbed for the third week in a row, reaching the highest level since 2008 and squeezing affordability as the US housing slowdown deepens.