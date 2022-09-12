MoS External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to visit Kenya, Eritrea

In Kenya, MoS Muraleedharan will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Dr William Samoei Rutu during his day-long visit to the east African nation of Kenya, with which India shares a friendly and historic relationship
New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will embark on a three-day visit to the African nations of Kenya and Eritrea from September 13 to 15, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between India and the two countries, it said.
In Kenya, MoS Muraleedharan will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Dr William Samoei Rutu during his day-long visit to the east African nation of Kenya, with which India shares a friendly and historic relationship. Rutu will be sworn in as the fifth President of the country on Tuesday.
“Apart from attending the ceremony, Muraleedharan will also attend a business event where he is expected to meet the top business leaders in the country. He is also expected to interact with business leaders who are doing business with India," the ministry said.
“MoS Muraleedharan will also interact with the members of the Indian community living in Kenya during a community event," it said.
According to the External Affairs Ministry, during his two-day visit to Eritrea, starting September 14, MoS Muraleedharan will call on President Isaias Afwerki. Muraleedharan will also hold talks with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.
MoS Muraleedharan will also interact with the Indian community in Eritrea during the visit. India enjoys warm and cordial relations with Eritrea.
“Since its independence in 1993, India has offered a range of capacity-building assistance in diverse fields to the youth of Eritrea. A sizeable Indian community is living in Eritrea, mostly Professors and Teachers and those working for companies," the ministry in a statement.
