MoS for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi to visit Georgia and Kazakhstan
Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi is slated to visit Georgia and Kazakhstan next week. She will visit Georgia from 10-11 October after which she will proceed to Kazakhstan from 12-13 October 2022.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this will be Minister Lekhi’s first visit to Georgia. “During the visit, MoS will be meeting the Foreign Minister of Georgia, as well as other senior dignitaries to review various facets of bilateral cooperation. She will also be interacting with Indian students in Georgia, who are an important link between the two countries.", according to a press statement by the MEA.

Further, the MOS “will be leading the Indian delegation to the 6th Summit meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan." India is a founding member of the CICA.

Minister Lekhi will also meet with senior figures from participating members of CICA

The visit comes as India celebrates the 30th anniversary of its diplomatic ties with both countries. Kazakhstan is now India’s largest trade partner in Central Asia while India enjoys USD 57 million in economic activity from Georgia.

