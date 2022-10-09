MoS for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi to visit Georgia and Kazakhstan1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 09:47 PM IST
Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi is slated to visit Georgia and Kazakhstan next week. She will visit Georgia from 10-11 October after which she will proceed to Kazakhstan from 12-13 October 2022.