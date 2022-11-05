MoS V. Muraleedharan to visit Brazil from 7 to 8 November1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 01:13 PM IST
Minister of State (MoS) for external affairs V. Muraleedharan will visit Brazil from 7 to 8 November. This will be the first visit by a senior Indian politician to the country since the conclusion of the country’s presidential election last week.