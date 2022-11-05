Minister of State (MoS) for external affairs V. Muraleedharan will visit Brazil from 7 to 8 November. This will be the first visit by a senior Indian politician to the country since the conclusion of the country’s presidential election last week.

According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, Minister Muraleedharan “will attend the Solemn Session on 75 years of India’s Independence on 8 November 2022, to be held in the Brazilian Parliament (Congresso Nacional). He will address the congregation of Brazilian Parliamentarians, both from the upper and lower house; representatives of the Diplomatic Corps and International Organizations; representatives of the Brazilian Government and Friends of India."

“During the visit, MoS will call on the Vice President of Brazil and have interactions at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He will also meet the Indian community at Sao Paulo and participate in a reception in Brasilia with members of the Congress and Senate, Diplomats, members of Brazilian Government and the Indian community.", the release goes on to say.

Minister Muraleedharan’s visit is a continuation of a long-standing interaction with Brazil at the highest level. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited the country three times during his tenure, while PM Narendra Modi has visited in 2014 and 2019. President Jair Bolsonaro visited India in 2020 when he was India’s Chief Guest on Republic Day. Both sides have also seen regular meetings at the foreign ministers’ level as well as at the cabinet ministers’ level.