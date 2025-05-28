Moscow airports disrupted as Russia says, ‘destroyed and intercepted’ 112 Ukrainian drones

A large-scale Ukrainian drone attack was repelled by Russian forces, causing flight suspensions at Moscow airports. The military intercepted 112 drones in three hours, with the mayor reporting 12 drones targeted at the capital. 

Livemint
Updated28 May 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Explosions are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire towards drones during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Explosions are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire towards drones during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich(REUTERS)

Russian authorities reported that they had repelled a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack late Tuesday and early Wednesday, which led to the temporary suspension of flights at at least two Moscow airports.

According to a Telegram post by the defence ministry, 112 Ukrainian drones were "destroyed and intercepted" across six different regions within a three-hour window leading up to midnight, according to a report by AFP.

Also Read: Zelensky's BIG claim: Ukrainian President says Russia ‘buying time’ to keep war going as Trump’s call to Putin flops

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram that 12 drones heading for the Russian capital had been shot down, said the report.

The Russian military frequently reports Ukrainian drone attacks, but rarely on the scale and intensity seen in this latest incident over such a short timeframe.

Air defences down in Russia

Moscow—located several hundred kilometres from the front line—is not typically the target of such large-scale assaults, Reuters reported.

However, authorities have increasingly had to divert flights from the capital’s airports in recent weeks. In response to the latest drone wave, the Federal Aviation Transport Agency announced temporary flight restrictions at Moscow's Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports.

Moscow is not typically the target of such large-scale assaults, indicating a shift in the conflict's dynamics.

Also Read: Zelensky accuses Putin of plotting prolonged war: ‘No indication that they are seriously considering peace or diplomacy’

Russia in the past week also sent waves of drones to attack Ukrainian cities, including what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described as the launch of more than 900 drones over three days ending early on Monday morning, according to the report.

Key Takeaways

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsWorldMoscow airports disrupted as Russia says, ‘destroyed and intercepted’ 112 Ukrainian drones
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.