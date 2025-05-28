Moscow airports disrupted as Russia says, ‘destroyed and intercepted’ 112 Ukrainian drones

Russian authorities reported that they had repelled a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack late Tuesday and early Wednesday, which led to the temporary suspension of flights at at least two Moscow airports.

According to a Telegram post by the defence ministry, 112 Ukrainian drones were "destroyed and intercepted" across six different regions within a three-hour window leading up to midnight, according to a report by AFP.

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram that 12 drones heading for the Russian capital had been shot down, said the report.

The Russian military frequently reports Ukrainian drone attacks, but rarely on the scale and intensity seen in this latest incident over such a short timeframe.

Air defences down in Russia Moscow—located several hundred kilometres from the front line—is not typically the target of such large-scale assaults, Reuters reported.

However, authorities have increasingly had to divert flights from the capital’s airports in recent weeks. In response to the latest drone wave, the Federal Aviation Transport Agency announced temporary flight restrictions at Moscow's Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports.

Moscow is not typically the target of such large-scale assaults, indicating a shift in the conflict's dynamics.