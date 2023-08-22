Russia-Ukraine War: The three biggest airports in Moscow have suspended arrivals and departures today, Tuesday, August 22 after the Russian military brought down four Ukrainian drones near Moscow and over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, according to a report published by TASS News.

Reuters reported that one of the drones was shot down over Krasnogorsk, a town outside Moscow, that hosts the Moscow regional government. Russia's defense ministry confirmed that there were no injuries in the latest attack.

“The air space is closed over Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo. Flights are not being received, departures are delayed," said an official on the condition of anonymity as quoted by TASS.

Ukraine does not directly take responsibility for drone strikes on Russian territory that have increased recently, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Sunday, at least 5 people were injured in Russia’s Kursk region after a Ukrainian drone crashed into the roof of a railway station, news platform CNN reported on Sunday.

The Governor of the area said that at the time of the incident around 50 people were inside the railway station, who were safely evacuated. Out of the 5 injured people, 2 refused treatment while the other 3 were admitted to Kursk regional hospital.

Governor said that the station had three platforms, out of which one was temporarily closed but the other two were operational and the passengers boarded or de-boarded trains from there. In the drone crash, the building was also damaged by impact on its roof and to the waiting room and pedestrian tunnel.

This is another attack on the Russian mainland from what is tagged as the counteroffensive by Ukraine. Earlier, this month shells fired from Ukraine hit residential buildings in the village of Volfino in the same region of Kursk.

Ukraine rarely takes responsibility for such attacks on Russia but recently President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remarked that war is gradually returning to Russian soil. Ukraine is slowly regaining the territories it lost to Russia in the early days of the war.

(With inputs from agencies)