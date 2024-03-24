Moscow attack gunmen trained in Pakistan? Taliban flags ‘ISIS recruitment hubs’
The Taliban has linked a recent ISIS-claimed attack to ‘terror hubs’ in Pakistan. More than 130 people were killed on Friday night as terrorists opened fire inside a Moscow concert hall — the deadliest attack faced by Russia in years. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the incident with US intelligence pointing to the Islamic State – Khorasan Province offshoot.