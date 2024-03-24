Active Stocks
Moscow attack survivor recounts horrific details: 'Pretended to be dead…'
Moscow attack survivor recounts horrific details: 'Pretended to be dead…’

Devesh Kumar

Moscow attack: The survivors of the Moscow attack revealed horrific details from the attack and said that the gunmen just wanted to kill as many people as possible

Moscow attack: People mourn at a makeshift memorial in front of the Russian embassy in Yerevan (AFP)Premium
Moscow attack: People mourn at a makeshift memorial in front of the Russian embassy in Yerevan (AFP)

Moscow attack: The terrorist attack on Moscow's Crocus City Hall is the deadliest assault against Russians in more than two decades. The Russian security agencies have arrested 11 people behind the Moscow attack including 4 gunmen, who barged in the Crocus City Hall and killed 133 people. The survivors of the Moscow attack revealed horrific details from the attack and said that the gunmen just wanted to kill as many people as possible.

“The shots came from behind us," said Natalya, one of the survivors of the Moscow attack, who was waiting to enter the Crocus City Hall when the gunmen started firing. “It was loud, like a firecracker blast, fireworks, but like an automatic burst. I could hear it right behind me, not far away," she said as per news agency Reuters.

After realizing something was wrong, Natalya started running for her life and somehow escaped to the nearby metro station. "I experienced terrible emotions. It is simply a nightmare," she added.

I pretended to be dead…

Another woman, who refused to be named is among the injured. She described the moment when the firing started and how she had to pretend to be dead to save her life. “One of them ran back and started shooting at people. I fell to the floor and pretended to be dead. I was bleeding," she said while recounting the dreaded feeling when one of the gunmen saw her.

Revealing chilling details about the scene of the Crocus City Hall, she said that dead bodies were lying everywhere. “The girl lying next to me was killed," she told RT, a Russian state-funded news agency.

The gunmen also used grenades and other bombs for explosions which triggered fire at the Crocus City Hall. The woman said that she faced trouble breathing during the fire but somehow managed to crawl towards the exit and escape the Moscow attack.

ISIS has claimed the responsibility for Moscow attack and as per reports, the four gunmen belonged to Tajikistan in central Asia. The Russian security agencies are also investigating if there is any Ukraine connection to the attack since Russia and Ukraine are engaged in a two-year-long war.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 24 Mar 2024, 02:56 PM IST
