Moscow attack survivor recounts horrific details: 'Pretended to be dead…’
Moscow attack: The terrorist attack on Moscow's Crocus City Hall is the deadliest assault against Russians in more than two decades. The Russian security agencies have arrested 11 people behind the Moscow attack including 4 gunmen, who barged in the Crocus City Hall and killed 133 people. The survivors of the Moscow attack revealed horrific details from the attack and said that the gunmen just wanted to kill as many people as possible.