Moscow attack: Jaishankar dials Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, conveys ‘deepest condolences’
India expresses condolences for Moscow terror attack, offers support as Russia mourns.
India has conveyed its ‘deepest condolences’ following a horrifying terror attack that killed more than 130 people in Moscow this week. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with his Russian counterpart on Sunday to convey support as the other country marked a day of mourning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier assured that India 'stood in solidarity with the Russian government' and ‘strongly condemned’ the attack.