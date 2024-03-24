Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Moscow attack: Jaishankar dials Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, conveys ‘deepest condolences’

Moscow attack: Jaishankar dials Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, conveys ‘deepest condolences’

Livemint

India expresses condolences for Moscow terror attack, offers support as Russia mourns.

Russia lowered flags to half-mast on Sunday for a day of mourning after scores of people were gunned down with automatic weapons at a rock concert on Friday

India has conveyed its ‘deepest condolences’ following a horrifying terror attack that killed more than 130 people in Moscow this week. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with his Russian counterpart on Sunday to convey support as the other country marked a day of mourning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier assured that India 'stood in solidarity with the Russian government' and ‘strongly condemned’ the attack.

“Spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Conveyed our deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow," the EAM tweeted.

At least 133 people were killed and more than 150 injured on Friday — the worst atrocity in more than two decades. Gunmen armed with automatic rifles had opened fire as panicked civilians tried to escape the concert venue.

(With inputs from agencies)

