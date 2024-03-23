Moscow Concert Attack Live Updates: At least 60 people died and 100 injured after gunmen started shooting in a Moscow concert hall. Some media reports stated that automatic gunfire rang out before the start of the concert by Piknic in Russia's capital city. Immediately, many people hid behind seats in the hall, while some rushed towards entrances to the basement or roof to escape the deadly attack. The terror group took responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram.
The attackers were dressed in camouflage uniforms as they entered the building, reports AFP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wished a speedy recovery to those injured in an attack on a concert near Moscow that killed at least 60, state news agency TASS reported.
Gunmen who opened fire at a Moscow concert hall killed more than 60 people and wounded over 100 while sparking an inferno, authorities said Saturday, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility. Attackers dressed in camouflage uniforms entered the building on Friday, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency at the scene.
The United States says it had warned Russia about the possibility of an attack in Moscow. Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, says: “Earlier this month, the US government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow – potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts – which prompted the State Department to issue a public advisory to Americans in Russia."
A fire at a Moscow concert hall following a gun attack has been "mostly eliminated", the Russian capital's governor said on Saturday. "There are still some pockets of fire, but the fire has been mostly eliminated. Rescuers were able to enter the auditorium," Moscow Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Telegram.
PM Narendra Modi condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow, saying that India stands in solidarity with Russia.
“We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," the prime minister posted on X.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
