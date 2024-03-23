Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ News / World/  Moscow attack: Putin condemns ‘barbaric’ incident, says suspects arrested while fleeing to Ukraine
BackBack
Breaking News

Moscow attack: Putin condemns ‘barbaric’ incident, says suspects arrested while fleeing to Ukraine

Livemint

Russian President Putin declares a day of mourning after a terrorist attack kills over 143 innocent people.

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a day of mourning following a ‘barbaric terrorist act’ that killed at least 143. The senior leader said all four people directly involved in the attack had been detained while they were trying to cross the border into Ukraine. Putin indicated that additional security measures have been imposed throughout the country following the incident. 

“I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. ... I declare 24 March a day of national mourning," he said during a televised address to the nation.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Mar 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App