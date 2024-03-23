Moscow attack: Putin condemns ‘barbaric’ incident, says suspects arrested while fleeing to Ukraine
Russian President Putin declares a day of mourning after a terrorist attack kills over 143 innocent people.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a day of mourning following a ‘barbaric terrorist act’ that killed at least 143. The senior leader said all four people directly involved in the attack had been detained while they were trying to cross the border into Ukraine. Putin indicated that additional security measures have been imposed throughout the country following the incident.