Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a day of mourning following a ‘barbaric terrorist act’ that killed at least 143. The senior leader said all four people directly involved in the attack had been detained while they were trying to cross the border into Ukraine. Putin indicated that additional security measures have been imposed throughout the country following the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. ... I declare 24 March a day of national mourning," he said during a televised address to the nation.

