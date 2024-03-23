Moscow attack: Russia arrests gunmen after car chase; experts say Afghan ISIS branch top suspect | 10 points
Armed men killed 115 civilians in Crocus City Hall, Moscow, in Russia's deadliest attack since 2004. Visuals show people being shot at point-blank range before the building was set on fire. Islamic State claimed responsibility.
Armed men killed at least 115 civilians on Friday after entering the Crocus City Hall in Moscow — Russia's deadliest attack since the 2004 Beslan school siege. Visuals shared online showed people being gunned down at point-blank range with Kalashnikov automatic weapons before the building was set on fire. Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the attack.