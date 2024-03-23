Armed men killed at least 115 civilians on Friday after entering the Crocus City Hall in Moscow — Russia's deadliest attack since the 2004 Beslan school siege. Visuals shared online showed people being gunned down at point-blank range with Kalashnikov automatic weapons before the building was set on fire. Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

Here are the latest updates:

Russia has arrested 11 people ‘directly linked’ to the attack and efforts are underway to identify their accomplices . This includes four suspected gunmen who were reportedly nabbed while heading towards the Ukrainian border. According to the FSB security service, ‘all four terrorists’ had contacts in the other country.

Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said the attackers had fled in a Renault vehicle that was spotted by police in Bryansk region, about 340 km (210 miles) southwest of Moscow on Friday night and disobeyed instructions to stop. He said two were arrested after a car chase and two others fled into a forest. From the Kremlin account, it appeared they too were later detained.

The lawmaker said that a pistol, a magazine for an assault rifle, and passports from Tajikistan were found in the car.

US intelligence has confirmed that ISIS-K was responsible for the shooting. Officials told Reuters that Washington had warned Moscow “appropriately" about the possibility of an attack in recent weeks. The Crocus City Hall attack incidentally came two weeks after the US embassy in Russia warned that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack.

Two weeks ago — hours before the US Embassy warning — the FSB security service said that it had foiled an attack on a Moscow synagogue by Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan. ISIS-Khorasan or ISIS-K seeks a caliphate across Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)

