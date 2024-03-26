Moscow attack: Lukashenko contradicts Putin, says gunmen tried to enter Belarus before turning to Ukraine
Contrary to the Russian claim that the attackers behind Moscow’s Crocus Hall massacre—killing nearly 140 people and injuring 182— tried crossing into Ukraine first, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday claimed that the terrorists first tried to enter his country, but were turned away because of checkpoints, newswire AFP reported.