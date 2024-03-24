Russia mourned the worst terrorist attack in Moscow for more than two decades as authorities said the death toll had climbed to 133 and rescue workers continued to search for victims. The gathering inside Crocus City Hall, which had a 7,500 capacity, was nearly full when five armed men opened fire and detonated explosives. Before a music band performed, there was widespread terror caused by the random shooting. The Russian authorities has so far arrested four suspects and President Vladimir Putin claimed they were captured while fleeing to Ukraine.

Here are Top 10 updates so far:

1. Kyiv has strongly denied any involvement in Friday's assault on the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, and the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility.

2. However, during his speech to the nation, Putin did not mention IS and Kyiv accused him and other Russian politicians of falsely linking Ukraine to the assault to stoke fervor for Russia's war in Ukraine, which recently entered its third year.

3. During his speech, he also added that the incident left over 100 individuals injured and 11 people have been detained in total. He described the incident as "a bloody, barbaric terrorist act" and said that the four suspects were apprehended by Russian authorities while attempting to cross the border into Ukraine through a "window" that had been set up for them. The President referred to the enemy as "international terrorism" and declared his willingness to cooperate with any state that wished to eradicate it. "All the perpetrators, organisers and those who ordered this crime will be justly and inevitably punished. Whoever they are, whoever is guiding them," Putin said. "We will identify and punish everyone who stands behind the terrorists, who prepared this atrocity, this strike against Russia, against our people."

4. After Putin's address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video that Putin was seeking ways to divert blame for a massacre at a concert hall near Moscow. "It's obvious that Putin and other thugs are just trying to blame someone else," Zelenskiy said. “Their methods are always the same. We've seen it all before, destroyed buildings and shootings and explosions. And they always find someone else to blame." He further added, “All of this happened yesterday, and instead of taking care of his Russian citizens and addressing them, this duffer Putin remained silent for a day, thinking about how to link this to Ukraine. Everything is entirely predictable."

5. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Zelenskiy was "the only head of state crazy enough to blame Russia for the terrorist attack."

6. With the current number of deaths at 133, authorities have said that the toll could still rise, Associated Press has reported. This attack was also major embarrassment for the Russian leader and happened just days after he cemented his grip on the country for another six years in a vote that followed the harshest crackdown on dissent since the Soviet times.

7. Calling it a heinous terrorist attack, the United States has strongly condemned the attack carried out by the ISIS at Crocus City Hall music venue. In a statement, White House Press Secretary, Karine Jeane-Pierre called ISIS as a "common terrorist enemy" and said that it needs to be defeated everywhere.

8. "The United States strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. We extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones and to those who were injured or affected by these unconscionable attacks against innocent civilians. ISIS is a common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere," the statement read by the Peirre read.

9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the terror attack and wrote on X, “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief."

10. As the two blamed one another for the attacks, Russia on Saturday also claimed a new territorial win over Ukrainian forces who were having difficulty locating weapons and personnel. Russia's military forces declared they had taken control of the Ukrainian village of Ivanivske, which is located just west of Bakhmut, the destroyed city that was taken ten months ago, after a militant attack on a Moscow concert hall turned into a new flashpoint issue between the bitter enemies.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP, AFP)

