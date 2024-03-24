Moscow attack: Putin vows to punish those behind attack; Zelenskyy says ‘…just trying to blame someone else’ | 10 points
Russia mourned the worst terrorist attack in Moscow for more than two decades as authorities said the death toll had climbed to 133 and rescue workers continued to search for victims. The gathering inside Crocus City Hall, which had a 7,500 capacity, was nearly full when five armed men opened fire and detonated explosives. Before a music band performed, there was widespread terror caused by the random shooting. The Russian authorities has so far arrested four suspects and President Vladimir Putin claimed they were captured while fleeing to Ukraine.