Vladimir Putin had dismissed the American warnings as ‘provocative’ just days before the concert hall attack

Russia's security services were aware about ISIS threat days before the concert attack near Moscow claimed 143 lives, CNN reported on Friday citing evidence from Russian intelligence documents obtained by a UK-based investigative organization--Dossier Center.

The Russian documents, according to the London-based organisation, showed ethnic Tajiks radicalised by ISIS-K could have been involved in the attack.

ISIS-K is a Central Asian offshoot of the terror group ISIS.

According to the Dossier Center's report, released on Sunday, “A few days before the terrorist attack, members of the Security Council received a warning that Tajik citizens could be used in terrorist attacks on Russian territory."

“Even before the attack on Crocus City Hall, a source close to the intelligence services told the Dossier Center about this," the report added.

The Dossier Center is a Russian investigation group backed by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled former Russian oil tycoon turned Kremlin critic. It has previously unearthed details about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime, often using documents and leaks from inside the Russian government.

Russian government has not responded to CNN's request for comment on the report.

On March 22, Russia witnessed its deadliest attack in decades. Assailants with guns and incendiary devices stormed Crocus City Hall, moments before a concert was to be held. At least 143 people were killed in the attack.

ISIS was quick to claim the responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this week, four arrested suspects appeared in court facing terror charges. They had visible signs of injury. Of them, three pleaded guilty, according to Russian media.

All four suspects were from Tajikistan and were working in Russia on temporary or expired visas.

Tajikistan is a member of a Russian-led security bloc and hosts a Russian military base.

The United States had also warned Russia about ISIS militants plans of an attack, despite the relations between the two countries being at historic low.

Earlier in March, the US Embassy had warned of an increased threat of terror attacks on Russia, with National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson saying the US had shared this information with Russian authorities under the “duty to warn" policy.

The 5th-time President Vladimir Putin had, however, dismissed the American warnings as "provocative" just days before the concert hall attack.

Former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomarev, an exiled Kremlin critic, said the latest evidence posed serious questions for the Russian leadership and its security forces.

“We see very clearly that Vladimir Putin could have reacted on numerous warnings," he told CNN.

In 2022, ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul.

