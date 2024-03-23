The terrorists entered the Moscow concert hall and began shooting people point blank, Sputnik reported on Saturday citing its correspondent who witnessed the incident. The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall left 115 people dead last night.

"The terrorists shot people point-blank and threw incendiary (fire-causing) bombs," he said.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, there were at least three maskless men in camouflage at the concert. They entered the hall through the stalls between the second and third intermission bells.

“Between the second and third intermission bells, a few minutes before Moscow time and the start of the concert, at least three maskless men in camouflage burst into the hall through the stalls," he said.

The Sputnik correspondent also said that those who managed to get out of the hall were pointed to the emergency exits by the complex's security; the guards remained in place.

US had warned Russia of ‘extremists’ attack

United States had warned Russia “appropriately" about the possibility of an attack in recent weeks, officials told Reuters.

The Moscow concert hall attack came two weeks after the US embassy in Russia warned that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack.

On Saturday, the US intelligence confirmed that Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan was responsible for the attack.

However, just two weeks ago — hours before the US Embassy warning — Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had said that it had foiled an attack on a Moscow synagogue by ISIS-K.

ISIS-Khorasan or ISIS-K seeks a caliphate across Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, however, it did not provide any evidence to support the claim.

In a statement, the terror group claimed that it attacked a large gathering of “Christians" in Krasnogorsk on Moscow's outskirts, reported AFP.

11 ‘directly linked’ to attack arrested

Russia said that it has arrested 11 people ‘directly linked’ to the attack and efforts to identify their accomplices are underway.

Four suspected gunmen who were reportedly nabbed while heading towards the Ukrainian border were also among those who were arrested.

According to the FSB, ‘all four terrorists’ had contacts in the other country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the suspects were trying to flee to Ukraine. However, Kyiv has described the claim as “absurd".

