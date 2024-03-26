Moscow attack: ‘Who benefits from this?’ Putin hints Ukraine's role, acknowledges Islamists carried out concert attack
Moscow attack: Putin hinted at Ukrainian involvement in the Moscow concert attack carried out by Islamic militants, where the death toll reached 139, with 182 wounded. The Islamic State claimed responsibility. Putin raised questions about who benefited from this attack
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Islamic militants were responsible for the deadly attack at a concert outside of Moscow last week. However, he also hinted that Ukraine may have benefited from it and added that Kyiv may have played a role. In the deadliest attack inside Russia in two decades, four men burst into the Crocus City Hall on Friday night, spraying bullets during a concert by the Soviet-era rock group Picnic.