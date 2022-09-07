Russia bans EU military leaders in response to ‘West’s unfriendly' policy

Russian authorities have also banned a number of European military leaders, senior security figures and representatives of weapons companies from entering the country
Even as the war between Russia and East European Ukraine continues, the European Union (EU) is likely to propose a price cap on Russian gas. In response to this, the Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed.
While the sanctions are being imposed on both ends, the Russian authorities have also banned a number of European military leaders, senior security figures and representatives of weapons companies from entering Russia. Russia however, has not named the individuals against whom the sanctions were imposed.
Russia cited West's "unfriendly anti-Russian" policy for imposing sanctions on several European Union (EU) citizens.
Meanwhile, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters, “We will propose a price cap on Russian gas... We must cut Russia's revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war in Ukraine".
The Russian President on Wednesday was speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum and said that it was "impossible" to isolate Russia and hailed Asia's growing global influence, as Moscow looks east in the face of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine.
"No matter how much someone would like to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do this," Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok.
He said the coronavirus pandemic has been replaced by other global challenges "threatening the whole world", including "sanctions fever in the West".
He added that Russia is "coping with the technological, financial and economic aggression of the West", insisting the economic situation in Russia is "stabilising".