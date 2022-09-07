Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Russia bans EU military leaders in response to ‘West’s unfriendly' policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7
2 min read . 04:57 PM ISTLivemint

  • Russian authorities have also banned a number of European military leaders, senior security figures and representatives of weapons companies from entering the country

Even as the war between Russia and East European Ukraine continues, the European Union (EU) is likely to propose a price cap on Russian gas. In response to this, the Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed. 

While the sanctions are being imposed on both ends, the Russian authorities have also banned a number of European military leaders, senior security figures and representatives of weapons companies from entering Russia. Russia however, has not named the individuals against whom the sanctions were imposed. 

Russia cited West's "unfriendly anti-Russian" policy for imposing sanctions on several European Union (EU) citizens. 

Meanwhile, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters, “We will propose a price cap on Russian gas... We must cut Russia's revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war in Ukraine".

The Russian President on Wednesday was speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum and said that it was "impossible" to isolate Russia and hailed Asia's growing global influence, as Moscow looks east in the face of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine.

"No matter how much someone would like to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do this," Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has been replaced by other global challenges "threatening the whole world", including "sanctions fever in the West".

He added that Russia is "coping with the technological, financial and economic aggression of the West", insisting the economic situation in Russia is "stabilising".

Putin has repeatedly said that Russia's economy is weathering the barrage of sanctions well, as the Kremlin's ties with the West sink to new lows.

As Moscow seeks to instead bolster ties with Asia -- especially key ally China -- Putin welcomed the growing role of the Asia-Pacific region in global affairs.

The authorities in Washington and Brussels have pummelled Moscow with a barrage of economic and personal sanctions after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

