Moscow blames Ukrainian missile attack for deaths in south Russian city

At least 11 apartment buildings and 39 private houses were damaged, including five that were destroyed, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov posted on the Telegram messaging app

1 min read . 07:25 PM IST

Lidia Kelly, Reuters

At least three people were killed and dozens of residential buildings damaged in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukraine border, the regional governor said, in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian missile attack