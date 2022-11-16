Home / News / World / Moscow calls reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland 'provocation'
Moscow calls reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland 'provocation'
1 min read.02:05 AM ISTAgencies
According to reports from AP, a Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid caused the war to spread to nearby nations, killing 2 citizens of Poland and cutting off electricity to a large portion of Moldova
Moscow's defence minister on Tuesday dismissed reports that Russian missiles had landed in Poland, which borders Ukraine, as a "provocation" intended to escalate tensions.
Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday as NATO allies investigated reports that the blast resulted from Russian missiles.
The Associated Press earlier cited a senior U.S. intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland.
But the Pentagon said it could not confirm that account.
The White House also said it could not confirm reports coming out of Poland and was working with the Polish government to gather more information.
Moscow must immediately stop senseless attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and explain what happened in eastern Poland, where explosions killed two people, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Tuesday.
"Very concerned by Russian missiles dropping in Poland. Russia must explain what happened. Senseless attacks on infrastructure must stop immediately. Russia's recklessness is getting out of hand," Nad said on Twitter, adding that Slovakia would be in touch with Poland and other NATO allies to coordinate responses.
Reports that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland near the Ukrainian border are "incredibly concerning," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington is working to determine what happened and appropriate next steps.
The State Department is talking to a range of partners about the reports and is working with the Polish government, Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing.
The State Department is talking to a range of partners about the reports and is working with the Polish government, Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing.