Moscow comments after Ukraine claims it reached Russian border
2 min read.04:03 PM ISTAgencies
Ukraine kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going Monday, saying it liberated one village after another and claiming that in one region it pushed the invaders back right up to the border in a lightning military move that stunned many
Russia's military action in Ukraine will continue, the Kremlin said Monday, after Ukrainian forces reclaimed significant territory in a counter-offensive in the country's east. "The special military operation continues and will continue until the objectives that were originally set are achieved," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that he saw "no prospects for negotiations" between Moscow and Kyiv.
Ukraine kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going Monday, saying it liberated one village after another and claiming that in one region it pushed the invaders back right up to the border in a lightning military move that stunned many.
“In some areas of the front, our defenders reached the state border with the Russian Federation," said the regional governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov. Russian troops crossed the border in the region on Feb 24, the first day of the invasion.
Russia acknowledged the military developments by saying it was regrouping. As throughout the war, military claims were hard to verify independently.
After Sunday's attacks by Russia on power stations and other infrastructure that knocked out electricity in many place across Ukraine, Kyiv authorities also said that electric power and water supplies have been restored to some 80 percent in the Kharkiv region.
"You are heroes!!!, wrote Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov early in the morning on Telegram, highlighting the ebullient mood in the nation that has endured more than 200 days of war and occupation. “Thanks to everyone who did everything possible on this most difficult night for Kharkiv to normalize the life of the city as soon as possible."
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that its troops had liberated more than 20 settlements within the past day.
The buoyant mood was also captured by a defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media late Sunday, comments that immediately went viral.
“Do you still think you can intimidate, break us, force us to make concessions? Did you really not understand anything? Don't understand who we are? What we stand for? What we are talking about," Zelenskyy exhorted.
“Read my lips," he continued. “Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst for us are not as scary and deadly as your friendship' and brotherhood.'"
He added: "We will be with gas, lights, water and food… and WITHOUT you!"
Yet even amid the ebullience, the casualties kept mounting. Ukraine's presidential office said Monday that at least four civilians were killed and 11 others were wounded in a series of Russian attacks in nine regions of the country. The U.N. Human Rights Office said last week that 5,767 civilians were killed so far.
The Russians continued shelling Nikopol across the Dnieper from the Zaporizhzhia power plant, damaging several buildings there and leaving Europe's largest nuclear facility in a precarious position.
Separately, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.
