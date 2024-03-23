Russia's capital Moscow on Friday night witnessed one of the worst terror attacks when gunmen began shooting in a concert hall, leaving at least 60 dead and 100 injured. According to international media reports, automatic gunfire rang out before the start of the concert by Piknic in Moscow. Immediately scores of people hid behind seats in the hall or rushed towards entrances to the basement or roof to escape the bullets. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the massive attack. The terror group took responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram.

