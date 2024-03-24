Moscow concert attack: ISIS releases bodycam footage; netizens say ‘extremely graphic’
Islamic State claims responsibility for the deadly concert hall attack in Moscow, killing 133. US cites evidence of jihadists' involvement, leading to mutual accusations between Moscow and Kyiv amid the Ukraine conflict.
The Islamic State group has taken responsibility for a devastating assault on a concert hall in suburban Moscow, resulting in the deaths of at least 133 individuals, marking one of the deadliest incidents in Russia in recent years.
