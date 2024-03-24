Islamic State claims responsibility for the deadly concert hall attack in Moscow, killing 133. US cites evidence of jihadists' involvement, leading to mutual accusations between Moscow and Kyiv amid the Ukraine conflict.

The Islamic State group has taken responsibility for a devastating assault on a concert hall in suburban Moscow, resulting in the deaths of at least 133 individuals, marking one of the deadliest incidents in Russia in recent years.

Despite assertions from the US regarding evidence supporting the jihadists' involvement, both Moscow and Kyiv engaged in mutual accusations on Saturday amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

As reported by AP, in their Saturday statement they said the attack had come in the “the natural framework" of the ongoing war between the extremist group and countries they accuse of fighting Islam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Islamic State (IS), a branch stemming from al-Qaida, gained significant control over parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014. During this time, it initiated a brutal campaign targeting the Yazidis, a religious minority residing in northern Iraq, along with other communities.

While a U.S.-led coalition largely defeated IS on the battlefield by 2018, remnants of the group persist in remote desert hideouts within both nations. Additionally, IS affiliates maintain a presence in regions such as Afghanistan, West Africa, and the Far East.

The US Embassy in Moscow issued a security alert to U.S. citizens on March 7 saying it was monitoring reports that extremists had “imminent plans to target large gatherings" in Moscow, including concerts, AP reported.

Putin denounced the US warning as an attempt to scare Russians.

CNN reported citing Russian state media TASS that according to Russia's Investigative Committee, all four individuals believed to have perpetrated the terrorist attack have been apprehended and are currently undergoing interrogation in Moscow.

Approximately five armed individuals unleashed gunfire and explosives within the packed Crocus City Hall, which was nearing its maximum capacity of 7,500 attendees. The indiscriminate attack occurred just before a music band was set to perform, sparking widespread panic among the crowd.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared March 24 a day of 'national mourning' and has vowed to punish the terrorists behind the attack, TASS reported.

A police officer - the only person to have access to the fence - lays flowers outside the Russian embassy in Berlin on March 23, 2024, a day after a gun attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a televised address to the people of Russia, he said, "I declare March 24 a day of national mourning," the head of state said in a televised address to Russians."

“Our people, our children, just like the Nazis that once killed our people during the war. They do the same. All the orchestrators, all those who are responsible for this crime will inevitably be found responsible, they will pay. We will identify everyone who stands behind these terrorists and they will pay. This is a strike against Russia," Putin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

