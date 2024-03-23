Moscow concert attack: PM Modi says, 'India stands in solidarity with Russian Federation'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack in a Moscow concert. The US, EU, UK, France, Spain, UAE, and UN also expressed shock. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack that killed over 60 people and injured more than 100.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack in a concert in Russia's capital Moscow on Saturday morning. PM Modi, on the X platform, wrote, "India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message