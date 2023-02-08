Moscow intensifies winter assault, Kyiv expects new offensive
Moscow intensified its winter assault on eastern Ukraine tens of thousands of freshly mobilised troops while Kyiv warns of an expected Russian offensive in the northeast or south
Moscow pressed its intensifying winter assault in eastern Ukraine, bringing tens of thousands of freshly mobilised troops to the battlefield, while Kyiv predicted areas in the northeast or south could be part of an expected Russian offensive.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×