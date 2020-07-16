Home >News >world >Moscow says it will respond to unfriendly British action after meddling blame
Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

Moscow says it will respond to unfriendly British action after meddling blame

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2020, 10:25 PM IST Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber , Reuters

  • After Britain swirled allegations on Russia to interfere in its 2019 elections, Russia has affirmed to tackle any adversary audaciously

MOSCOW : Russia's embassy in London said on Thursday Moscow would respond appropriately to any "unfriendly" British actions after Britain accused Russia of trying to interfere in its 2019 election, the TASS news agency reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier on Thursday described the British allegations as contradictory and unclear.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

