Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >Moscow says it will respond to unfriendly British action after meddling blame
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow says it will respond to unfriendly British action after meddling blame

1 min read . 10:25 PM IST Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber , Reuters

  • After Britain swirled allegations on Russia to interfere in its 2019 elections, Russia has affirmed to tackle any adversary audaciously

MOSCOW : Russia's embassy in London said on Thursday Moscow would respond appropriately to any "unfriendly" British actions after Britain accused Russia of trying to interfere in its 2019 election, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia's embassy in London said on Thursday Moscow would respond appropriately to any "unfriendly" British actions after Britain accused Russia of trying to interfere in its 2019 election, the TASS news agency reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier on Thursday described the British allegations as contradictory and unclear.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier on Thursday described the British allegations as contradictory and unclear.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated