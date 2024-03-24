Moscow terror attack: Gunmen were recruited via messaging app from Tajikistan?
Suburban Moscow music hall attacked by gunmen, death toll surpasses 130. Russian authorities arrest suspects trying to escape to Ukraine, but Kyiv denies involvement. IS claims responsibility, Putin refrains from mentioning IS in address.
The suburban Moscow music hall, targeted by gunmen in a deadly attack on concert attendees, lay in ruins on Saturday, with the death toll reaching 133.
