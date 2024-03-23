‘Picnic’ concert turns out to be a nightmare: How Moscow terrorist attack unfolded | 5 points
Moscow terrorist attack: The attackers were dressed in camouflage uniforms and also used grenades or incendiary bombs which triggered fire at the Crocus City concert hall on Friday
Moscow terrorist attack: In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on Russia, more than 90 people were killed and 100 were injured after four gunmen barged into a Moscow concert hall and started shooting indiscriminately. The attackers were dressed in camouflage uniforms and also used grenades or incendiary bombs which triggered fire at Moscow's Crocus City concert hall on Friday.