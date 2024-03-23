Moscow terrorist attack: In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on Russia, more than 90 people were killed and 100 were injured after four gunmen barged into a Moscow concert hall and started shooting indiscriminately. The attackers were dressed in camouflage uniforms and also used grenades or incendiary bombs which triggered fire at Moscow's Crocus City concert hall on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The bodies of the deceased are currently being examined. It is provisionally established that more than 60 people died in the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, the number of victims could rise," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

The videos of the terrorist attack are doing rounds on social media platforms where the gunmen can be seen shooting people while individuals run for their lives or take shields behind heavy objects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Terrorist group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Moscow terrorist attack and said "IS fighters attacked a large gathering... on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow" on the Telegram messaging platform.

How Moscow terrorist attack was carried out? 1. More than 6,000 people were seated at Moscow's Crocus City Hall and were waiting for the start of the concert by the Soviet-era rock band 'Picnic'. Apart from the concert hall, thousands of people were present in the shopping center of Crocus City Hall.

2. Suddenly, gunshots and panic screaming were heard from one side of the concert hall as the people started escaping from other gates while some attempted to take shields behind the seats of the concert hall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. "Suddenly there were bangs behind us - shots," a witness told the news agency Reuters describing the panic in the situation and how everyone was running to save their lives. "Everyone was screaming; everyone was running," he added.

4. Four camouflage-clad gunmen were shooting at the crowd with automatic weapons and also used grenades to conduct multiple explosions in Moscow's Crocus City Hall. In other videos on social media, the gunmen can be seen shooting people at the shooting center.

5. Russian security agencies including Special Forces rushed to the Crocus City Hall as the news broke and as per the reports, two gunmen were caught after a car chase while a hunt was launched to locate others who reportedly ran towards the forest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

