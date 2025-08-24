Moscow's iconic toy store ‘Detsky Mir reduced to shambles after explosion, one killed | Watch

Russia: At least one person was killed on Sunday after a gas cylinder exploded in Moscow's iconic ‘Detsky Mir’ toy shop, as per state news agency reports. Videos of the incident show shards of glass, bits of the ceiling strewn all over the shop's floor, with panicked people fleeing the site.

"Sadly, according to preliminary information, as a result of the incident, there is a death and some people have been injured," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, reported Reuters.

As many as two people were also injured in the blast, as per initial reports.

Where is the toy store located? Located on the Lubyanka square near to the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters, the iconic Central Children's Store wore a glum look with officials cordoning off the area.

The toy shop building, which also houses a number of restaurants, shops and a cinema, has been evacuated, Russian news agencies reported.

What caused the blast? According to the Mash Telegram channel, a helium cannister exploded.

Sunday's blast in the Moscow toy store comes days after the a blast at at explosives plant killed 11 in Ryazan.

Explosives plant blast kills 11 Last week, at least eleven workers were killed and 130 were injured in a blast at an explosives plant in Russia’s Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, as per emergency officials.

According to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti, a gunpowder workshop at the Elastik synthetic fiber plant caught fire and triggered explosions.

"Unfortunately, 11 people were killed," the Emergency Situations Ministry said on social media, publishing photographs of debris and severe damage to a building.

Russian emergency officials said they were working around the clock to clear the damage.

Also Read | Explosion at oxygen cylinder plant in Mohali kills 2, many injured

Meanwhile, anonymous emergency sources told RIA Novosti the fire and explosion may have been caused by safety violations.