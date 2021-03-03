Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Most in Japan 'interested in Olympics' but don't want them to happen: Report
The logos for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics

Most in Japan 'interested in Olympics' but don't want them to happen: Report

2 min read . 06:50 AM IST Reuters

  • Concerns over the impact on coronavirus infections kept most opposed to holding the event this year
  • If the Games were to go ahead as scheduled, 91% of people said spectators should be kept to a minimum or not allowed at all

An overwhelming majority of Japanese said they were "interested in the Olympics", although 58% said they did not want them to be held because of fears over Covid-19, a Yomiuri daily poll showed on Wednesday.

An overwhelming majority of Japanese said they were "interested in the Olympics", although 58% said they did not want them to be held because of fears over Covid-19, a Yomiuri daily poll showed on Wednesday.

In the survey, conducted between Jan. 18 and Feb. 25, when much of the country remained in a coronavirus state of emergency, 30% of the respondents said they were "very interested" in the Summer Games and 40% said they were "somewhat interested", for a combined 70%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US will have enough vaccine for every adult by May end: Biden

1 min read . 06:50 AM IST

Australia armed forces called in to support Covid-19 immunisation drive

1 min read . 06:45 AM IST

Elon Musk floats ‘Starbase’ name change for Texas launch town

1 min read . 06:41 AM IST

Finance Ministry begins discussion on easing diesel-petrol prices

2 min read . 06:38 AM IST

In the survey, conducted between Jan. 18 and Feb. 25, when much of the country remained in a coronavirus state of emergency, 30% of the respondents said they were "very interested" in the Summer Games and 40% said they were "somewhat interested", for a combined 70%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US will have enough vaccine for every adult by May end: Biden

1 min read . 06:50 AM IST

Australia armed forces called in to support Covid-19 immunisation drive

1 min read . 06:45 AM IST

Elon Musk floats ‘Starbase’ name change for Texas launch town

1 min read . 06:41 AM IST

Finance Ministry begins discussion on easing diesel-petrol prices

2 min read . 06:38 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s Covid battle

But concerns over the impact on coronavirus infections kept most opposed to holding the event this year, although the 58% in opposition is about 20 percentage points lower than earlier opinion polls.

If the Games were to go ahead as scheduled, 91% of respondents said spectators should be kept to a minimum or not allowed at all, the Yomiuri poll showed.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed last year because of the pandemic and rescheduled to take place this year from July 23.

While coronavirus infection numbers are low in Japan compared with the United States and many European countries, the greater Tokyo metropolitan area remains in a state of emergency, with restrictions in place for spectator numbers for big sporting and cultural events, as well as closing times for bars and restaurants. The country remains closed to non-resident foreigners.

A Reuters poll published last month showed nearly two-thirds of Japanese companies also oppose holding the Games as planned, swinging from the previous survey showing most in favour.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Japan has so far confirmed 431,250 coronavirus cases and 7,931 deaths as of Monday. Local media reported late Tuesday that Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures were set to ask the government to extend the state of emergency by about two weeks beyond the scheduled end on March 7.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.