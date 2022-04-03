Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Most of Dutch rail network halted by technical problem

Most of Dutch rail network halted by technical problem

In a statement posted on its website the NS advised passengers to seek alternative ways of travelling
1 min read . 06:38 PM IST Toby Sterling, Reuters

The Dutch national railway operator NS issued an advisory that none of its trains will be running for ‘at least’ five hours because of an unspecified technical problem

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

AMSTERDAM : The Dutch national railway operator NS on Sunday issued an advisory that none of its trains will be running for "at least" five hours because of an unspecified technical problem.

AMSTERDAM : The Dutch national railway operator NS on Sunday issued an advisory that none of its trains will be running for "at least" five hours because of an unspecified technical problem.

In a statement posted on its website the NS advised passengers to seek alternative ways of travelling.

In a statement posted on its website the NS advised passengers to seek alternative ways of travelling.

"We are working hard on a recovery but, alas, we cannot now say how long this situation will persist," the statement said.

"We are working hard on a recovery but, alas, we cannot now say how long this situation will persist," the statement said.

Regional trains were still running, the NS said, but it was not possible to give accurate schedules for them.

Regional trains were still running, the NS said, but it was not possible to give accurate schedules for them.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!