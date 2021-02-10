Most Salesforce Employees to Work Remotely at Least Part Time After Pandemic

Most Salesforce Employees to Work Remotely at Least Part Time After Pandemic4 min read . 01:40 PM IST
Software giant plans for staff to work from the office several days a week or from home full-time, with just a fraction required on site daily
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Software giant plans for staff to work from the office several days a week or from home full-time, with just a fraction required on site daily
Salesforce.com Inc. plans for most of its employees to work remotely part or full time after the pandemic and to reduce its real-estate footprint as a result, a top executive said, showing Covid-19’s lasting impact on how companies manage their workforces.
The business-software provider, which has 54,000 global employees, is among the largest companies to spell out how it plans staff to work after Covid-19 recedes. Chief People Officer Brent Hyder said Salesforce’s changes would include revamping office layouts to increase collaboration space instead of having a “sea of desks." As employees are expected to do much of their independent work remotely, the mock-ups of the new offices feature cafe-style seating, open-air conference areas and private nooks, with an emphasis on clean desks and social distancing.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.