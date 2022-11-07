Most unusual sea creatures in Indian Ocean. See photos here

Speaking about the expedition, fish biologist Yi-Kai Tea said Australia and its remote territories are home to 6 genera of flying fishes (family Exocoetidae) with 29 species between them. Flying fishes are open water specialists most frequently found just beneath the surface. Nearly all species have greatly enlarged pectoral and pelvic fins used for gliding above the water. Under ideal wind conditions, flying fishes can travel up to 400 metres, using a combination of sustained gliding and taxiing.

