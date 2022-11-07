Most unusual sea creatures in Indian Ocean. See photos here

Most unusual sea creatures in Indian Ocean. See photos here1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
Australia and its remote territories are home to 6 genera of flying fishes (family Exocoetidae) with 29 species between them, fish biologist said
If you have read Jules Verne's ‘Twenty thousand leagues under the sea’, you might have wondered about sea creatures often. As it is still a mystery what lies deep under the vast oceans and how many creatures are there.
In this quest, a group of researchers spotted most unusual sea creatures in two new marine parks, 2,500 kilometres off Australia's western coast. The search includes 6 news flying fish.
"We know the region is covered with massive seamounts formed during the dinosaur era and we know the region sits at a critical juncture between the Pacific and Indian Oceans," Museums Victoria (MV) senior curator of marine invertebrates Tim O'Hara told Sciencealert.
He added, "We are really excited about the prospect of discovering new species, perhaps even new branches of the tree of life, which until now have remained hidden beneath the waves in this unexplored region."
Here check some amazing photos:
Speaking about the expedition, fish biologist Yi-Kai Tea said Australia and its remote territories are home to 6 genera of flying fishes (family Exocoetidae) with 29 species between them. Flying fishes are open water specialists most frequently found just beneath the surface. Nearly all species have greatly enlarged pectoral and pelvic fins used for gliding above the water. Under ideal wind conditions, flying fishes can travel up to 400 metres, using a combination of sustained gliding and taxiing.
Researchers on their 13,000-kilometer voyage uncovered ancient sea mountains, volcanic cones, canyons and ridges. They also collected a big treasure haul of species.
Another fish which caught researchers' attention was the tripod fish or tripod spider fish. It featured elongated pelvic fin rays and an elongated tail fin. It uses these to 'stand' motionless on the seafloor.
Researchers also discovered bony-eared assfish, fancy sea cucumbers, sea stars ad sea snails.
